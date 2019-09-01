Officer fatally shoots armed man near St. Louis-area mall

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a suburban St. Louis police officer fatally shot an armed man near a large shopping mall.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon near the St. Louis Galleria. St. Louis County police say a Richmond Heights officer saw a shopper inside the mall carrying a gun. Concealed carry is legal in Missouri, but weapons are prohibited inside the mall.

Police say the officer told the man of the mall's policy and the man ran. The officer chased him to a parking garage, where the man was shot.

Police say a weapon was recovered but have released few other details. Names of the 23-year-old man killed and the police officer were not released.

Police say the officer is 50 years old and a 23-year veteran.