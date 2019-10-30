Officer charged in connection with off-duty car accident

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police sergeant has been arrested and charged following a car accident while off-duty.

The Day reports that Montville police Sgt. Michael Pelletier was arrested by state police on Oct. 23 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and following too closely.

Authorities say 33-year-old Pelletier rear-ended a red pickup truck near a four-way intersection in Griswold on Sept. 15.

According to arrest records, the woman driving the truck was on the phone with a 911 operator when Pelletier hit her. She'd called to report an erratic driver behind her who she said was swerving and hit a mailbox.

Montville Mayor Ron McDaniel says Pelletier was off-duty and in his personal vehicle and is on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.

Pelletier's attorney declined to comment.

