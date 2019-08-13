October trial set for man charged in Lincoln slaying

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An October trial has been scheduled for a man accused of fatally shooting a Lincoln resident in a car.

Lancaster County District Court records say the Oct. 15 trial start was set Monday for 33-year-old Jesse Wilson. He pleaded not guilty in February to second-degree murder and other charges. He had been scheduled to go on trial in September.

Prosecutors say he shot 42-year-old Stacy Talbot on Oct. 18 last year as they drove around Lincoln with two other people, Sherry Thomas and James Howard.

Thomas and Howard have pleaded not guilty to accessory charges. Trials for them haven't been scheduled.