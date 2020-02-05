Nurse accused of taking drugs from patients pleads guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids nurse accused of taking painkillers from hospital patients' intravenous lines and injecting herself has pleaded guilty.

The Gazette reported that Kelly Postel, 33, of Monticello, entered the pleas Tuesday in U.S. District Court. The charges: acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge; and attempting to acquire and acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge.

Prosecutors said the first charge stemmed from Postel's actions from Oct. 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2018. The second stemmed from her action on Dec. 10, 2018. Her sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Postel, a registered nurse at an unidentified Cedar Rapids hospital, obtained an excess amount of fentanyl and morphine from the hospital pharmacy and administered patients’ prescribed amounts and then injected herself while at work with the leftover drugs, prosecutors said.

Authorities also said Postel took fentanyl from an intensive care patient by using a syringe to withdraw it from an intravenous line and injected herself while still at work.