No injuries in Raleigh police shooting that followed chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Raleigh police are investigating an officer shooting they say followed an attempted carjacking and pursuit.

Police said in a news release Saturday night that no one was injured in the incident earlier in the day.

Officers responded to a call of an attempted car break-in at a home, according to the news release. Police said a suspect later identified as Najae Devonte Riley, 18, fled and then overtook a city trash truck at gunpoint.

Police said Riley then fled again on foot after he was unsuccessful at operating the vehicle and officers pursued him. They said that Riley ignored commands from a first responding officer and that a second officer fired multiple shots when Riley thrust his hands forward "in a manner consistent with pointing a handgun.” Riley was not struck and was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigations into Riley's actions and the police shooting are ongoing. The incident was captured by dash and body cameras.