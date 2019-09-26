No federal charges in fatal California police shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities have declined to pursue civil rights charges against Sacramento police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man, a killing that sparked protests in California's capital city and nationwide.

Officials say Thursday a federal review of the 2018 shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark found "insufficient evidence" to pursue charges against Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet.

Sacramento police also say Thursday their internal investigation did not find any policy or training violations.

Authorities have said the officers believed Clark was approaching them with a gun after he ran from them into his grandparents' backyard. The officers had been pursuing Clark after receiving calls about someone breaking car windows and an elderly neighbor's sliding glass door.

The officers shot Clark seven times as he approached them.