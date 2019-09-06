New sentencing date set for man involved in grisly killing

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A new sentencing hearing has been set for a man convicted of helping to cover up the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled last month that William Hoehn should not have been sentenced to life in prison because a judge mistakenly classified him as a dangerous special offender based on his criminal record.

Hoehn, of Fargo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the August 2017 attack on Savanna Greywind, whose baby survived. Hoehn's girlfriend, Brooke Crews, admitted she sliced Greywind's baby from her womb and was sentenced to life without parole.

Defense attorney Scott Brand tells The Associated Press he has yet to receive evidence in the case. The hearing is Oct. 7.