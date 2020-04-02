New company takes over prison healthcare in Delaware

Wilmington, Del. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped a new company from taking over prison healthcare in the state of Delaware.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Wednesday that Vienna, Virginia-based Centurion would be taking over medical and behavioral health care at the state's four prisons.

The company said it's been working closely with the Department of Corrections and local health departments to ensure its staff are prepared to manage the possible spread of contagious illness.

"It's tough enough to transition to a new medical and behavioral health (provider) in 30 days, but doing so in the middle of a health pandemic is remarkable," Delaware DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said on Wednesday.

The previous health care provider, Connections Community Support Programs, withdrew three months early from its $60 million in yearly contracts. It had faced increased scrutiny including a state Justice Department investigation following reporting by The News Journal.