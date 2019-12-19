New charges filed in assault case outside of Wasilla

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three men charged with attempted murder in a confrontation that injured three people outside Wasilla have been indicted on an additional charges, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Peter Williams, 32, Darin Smith, 26, and Andre Franklin, 41, were charged Dec. 5 with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and robbery.

An unborn child carried by one of the victims died, troopers said, and the three men also were indicted last week on a count of murder of an unborn child.

The Palmer grand jury indicted three others on charges of kidnapping, assault, robbery and murder of an unborn child charges. The additional three include Abigail Thomas, 20, Dhamma Karuna, 42, who is also known as Thomas Halsey, and Erick Hodgins, 40.

All six defendants are in custody. The Alaska Public Defender Agency is representing Smith and Franklin. The office did not respond Thursday to an email request for comment. Online court documents do not list attorneys for Williams, Thomas, Karuna and Hodgins.

Troopers just before 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 took a report of gunshots fired southwest of Wasilla. Responding troopers found three injured people.

Troopers spotted Williams, Smith and Franklin walking on a nearby all-terrain vehicle trail and arrested them.