New York jail guard accused of luring in New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A New York corrections officer is accused in New Jersey of offering a girl money for sex and sexually assaulting her when she did not want to continue.

Prosecutors in Morris County on Wednesday charged 26-year-old Glen Spey with luring, sexual assault, child endangerment and promoting prosecution.

Authorities say Spey contacted the 16-year-old online and offered her money in exchange for sex. Authorities allege they met in Mount Olive on July 6 and engaged in sexual acts. Authorities say when the girl said she did not want to continue, Spey forced himself on her, took the money back and left.

Spey remains held in the Morris County jail pending a court appearance.

It is not known whether he has an attorney.