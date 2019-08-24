New Mexico senator plans to stay in office following arrest

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state official has announced plans to remain in office and seek reelection after a drunken driving arrest.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that Democratic Sen. Richard Martinez of New Mexico stated Friday following a legislative hearing in Los Alamos that he has no intentions to step down despite calls for his resignation.

Authorities say Martinez, 66, pleaded not-guilty after being charged with aggravated DWI, and is free on his own recognizance awaiting trial.

Officials say he has skipped other committee meetings since his arrest nearly two months ago.

The state Republican Party called on Martinez to resign.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says no one is above the law and that elected officials should be held to a higher standard.

___

