Nevada woman convicted of killing husband, granted parole

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's Parole Board has announced a woman convicted of killing her millionaire husband was granted parole and could be freed this year.

The Review-Journal reported Monday that Margaret Rudin is scheduled to be released Dec. 15 after being convicted in one of Las Vegas' most celebrated trials.

Authorities say Rudin was serving 20 years to life for fatally shooting her fifth husband, Ron, while he slept in 1994.

Her lawyers say the release must also be approved through the state's Department of Parole and Probation.

Officials say Rudin filed a federal lawsuit against the state last year claiming abuse and misconduct.

The Department of Corrections agreed not to oppose her parole as part of a settlement.

Rubin said she hopes to work part time and earn a degree at UNLV.

