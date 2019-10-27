Nevada medical board revokes license of a Las Vegas doctor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The medical license of a Las Vegas doctor accused of giving opioids to a Henderson judge who later fatally overdosed has been revoked.

The Nevada Board of Medical Examiners took the action against Dr. Steven Holper, who has practiced in the state since 1990.

The 67-year-old Holper can't apply for reinstatement of his medical license for three years.

He was sentenced in July to 41 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of illegally distributing a controlled substance.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Holper had treated and been friends with the late Henderson Municipal Judge Diana Hampton for two decades.

She died in March 2016.

The Clark County coroner's office ruled the cause of Hampton's death was an infection, but added fentanyl intoxication was a contributing factor.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com