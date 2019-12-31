Nephew: Uncle killed while protecting kids from drive-by

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been fatally shot, and his nephew says he died protecting neighborhood kids during a drive-by shooting.

James Pinkett was killed Saturday while helping kids take cover, his nephew Jemal Pinkett told The News Journal of Wilmington. The 67-year-old James Pinkett was sitting on the front porch of his Wilmington home when a car turned onto the one-way street and headed in the wrong direction, his nephew said. Jemal Pinkett said he was standing just down the street when he saw the car make a U-turn and four people began shooting out of it.

"Everybody started running," he said. “And my uncle tried to get the kids who were playing in the street back into the house.”

He heard his uncle say he was shot. James Pinkett was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

On Monday, Wilmington police confirmed James Pinkett's name, but didn't release any other details about the shooting or possible suspects. Authorities have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department.