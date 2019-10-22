Nashville police search for suspects in Lyft driver shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Lyft driver is recovering after she says a passenger shot her during an attempted robbery.

Nashville Metro police released security camera photos on Tuesday of two men they say are wanted for questioning in connection to the Friday night attack, as well as other "violent crimes."

Driver Jeanne Felsted told WSMV-TV that a passenger wrapped his arm around her neck in the car and put a gun to her head. Felsted said she began pepper spraying the man, and that's when he shot her through the seat. She says one bullet hit her elbow and another struck her foot.

In a statement provided to WSMV, Lyft said it's working with law enforcement and have connected Felsted with support.