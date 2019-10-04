Narco testifies he gave $100k to Honduran candidates in 2009

NEW YORK (AP) — A Honduran drug trafficker gave more details Friday about campaign contributions he says he gave to the current and former presidents of the Central American nation — money he says was channeled through the brother of now-President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Víctor Hugo Díaz Morales testified that he gave co-defendant Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernández $100,000 in 2009 for a congressional race by the suspect's brother as well as the campaign of eventual President Porfirio Lobo.

Díaz said Tony Hernández told him the payment would guarantee better information about police investigations and provide connections with the police and military to enable them to move cocaine through Honduras without government interference.

"The information would be much bigger and much more important," Díaz said Hernández told him. But Díaz said Hernández was not just providing information and protection. Tony Hernández, a congressman himself, was producing and selling his own brand of cocaine, he said.

Prosecutors have said Juan Orlando Hernández received at least $1.5 million from traffickers for his 2013 presidential campaign. Hernández denies those allegations and hasn't been charged. Lobo has also denied allegations linking him to drug traffickers.

Díaz had testified that assistance from Hernández had allowed him to move more than 140 tons of U.S.-bound cocaine through Honduras between 2004 and 2016.

After the $100,000 payment, Díaz said he asked Tony Hernández in 2010 if his brother needed more funding for his political career. Tony Hernández told him that he was all set, because he now had the backing of Alexander Ardon, a former mayor of El Paraíso, and drug trafficking brothers Devis Leonel and Javier Rivera Maradiaga.

Later that year, Tony Hernández told Díaz that his brother was going to run for president. If he won, "he would hold all the power in Honduras and there would be no problem moving cocaine through Honduran territory," Díaz said Hernández promised.