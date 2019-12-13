Naked man who made airport bomb threat gets probation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man who ran naked through Daytona Beach International Airport screaming about a bomb threat was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation and told to pay restitution to airlines affected by an evacuation that stranded scores of travelers.

Volusia County Circuit Judge Matt Foxman ordered John Thomas Greenwood, 27, to pay restitution of $4,939 to American Airlines and $9,500 to Delta Air Lines. He also may be required to pay restitution to Jet Blue and to the airport, but an amount hasn't been set, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Early in the morning of May 11, 2018, Greenwood, clad only in socks, ran through the airport screaming that a bomb was about to explode, police said. He vanished before eventually running out of a baggage carousel opening. Police subdued him with a stun gun.

The airport was shut down for two hours while everyone was evacuated from the terminal and authorities searched for a bomb.

The judge's sentence is lower than the nearly four years in prison recommended by state sentencing guidelines.

Greenwood's public defender Ryan Belanger said his client had an addiction to Adderall, which led to the airport incident. Belanger said Greenwood suffered a traumatic brain injury in a 2015 car accident.