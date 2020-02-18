Murder charges for 4 in rural Tennessee man's 2015 slaying

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four people have been charged in connection with the slaying of a man whose body was found on the side of a road in rural Tennessee more than four years ago, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that agents have been investigating since the body of Paul “JR” Hayward was found on Highway 230 in Hickman County on Dec. 27, 2015. Hayward's vehicle was found later at a bar in Columbia.

Agents found that Hayward had been the target of a planned robbery, the TBI said Friday.

A grand jury earlier this month indicted Lyndsey Barnes, Jamie Swarthout, Mustafa Slater, and Tramell Sparkman on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.

All four were being held at jails in Davidson Hickman and Maury counties, the TBI said. Information on whether they had lawyers to represent them in court was not immediately available.