Murder charge filed in shooting of East St. Louis rapper

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — An East St. Louis man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a well-known rapper.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Teran D. Jeffries was charged Friday with the first-degree murder of Cedric Gooden, known professionally as Cold Kase.

Gooden was shot Monday night in a gas station parking lot.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Jeffries also was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. Charging documents say Jeffries had a 7.62 caliber semiautomatic firearm. He had previously been convicted of armed robbery in November 2014.

Jeffries is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $2.5 million bond. Court records show he does not yet have an attorney.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com