Mother hopes Utah police find killer in child's 1995 murder

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah mother has spoken out days after the 24th anniversary of her child's death with hopes authorities will catch the unknown killer.

KUTV-TV reported Thursday that 6-year-old Rosie Tapia was murdered and raped after being abducted from her family's Salt Lake City apartment in August 1995.

Salt Lake City Police say her body was discovered hours later in a nearby canal and the killer was never found.

Authorities say her mother Lewine Tapia wants the chance to face the killer before she dies.

Officials say a sketch of a potential suspect was released in May, but it is unclear if authorities acted on the new information.

Authorities say this case "haunts" detectives, who want to find Rosie's killer, but it is difficult investigating a case from two decades ago.

