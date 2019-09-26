Mother accused of fatally shaking 8-month-old son

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha mother accused of shaking her baby son has been charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 27-year-old Mandy Watson De Garcia is being held in Douglas County Jail pending $500,000 bail. Court records say Watson De Garcia was charged in August with child abuse resulting in serious injury. The new charge was filed Sept. 13, after her son died. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

A court document says medics were called to her east Omaha home on Aug. 3 to help her 8-month-old son, Leovardo Garcia. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. A police report says the boy had "multiple brain bleeds caused by a violent traumatic impact, consistent with shaking."

He died Aug. 26.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com