Montana woman arrested after man killed in shooting
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — Police in western Montana say a woman has been arrested after a man was found fatally shot in a home.
KECI-TV reports that Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster said officers found the man when they responded to a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. He said a woman found there, 59-year-old JoAnn Campbell, was jailed on a deliberate homicide charge.
According to police, Campbell had contact with police officers about 30 minutes before the alleged shooting. They say she wanted to make a complaint but left the police station before filing one.
It's not clear if she has a lawyer yet.
More details are expected to be released later in the week.
