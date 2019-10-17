Montana man to face 30 years after fatal crash killing 2

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has signed a plea agreement for 30 years in state prison after he was accused of causing a shuttle car to crash killing two passengers.

The Missoulian reported Wednesday that 44-year-old James Bayford agreed Monday to plead guilty to two counts of negligent homicide and six counts of negligent endangerment.

Authorities say Bayford was charged in August 2017 after jerking the shuttle's steering wheel after becoming upset with the driver.

Authorities say Missoula residents 33-year-old Vannessa Anderson and 36-year-old Donny Barlow were killed when the vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90.

Authorities say seven other passengers were hospitalized.

Bayford's attorney Benjamin Darrow declined to comment Wednesday.

Authorities say the driver was traveling passengers back to Missoula from the Testical Festival known for consumption of animal testicles.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com