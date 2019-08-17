Montana man gets 80 years in prison for knife attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Montana man to 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole for a stabbing outside a bar.

The Helena Independent Republic reports the attack happened outside Jesters Bar in 2017. Andrew Pierce Lake stabbed the victim seven times before going home, getting rid of the knife and leaving his bloody clothes in his living room.

A jury convicted Lake in 2018 of attempted deliberate homicide.

Besides sentencing Lake to prison Wednesday, District Judge Michael McMahon ordered Lake to pay $77,000 in restitution for the victim's medical bills.

Lake told investigators he didn't remember the attack. His attorney, Mariah Eastman, argued in court the victim had followed Lake and grabbed him, causing him to react defensively.

Eastman couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.

___

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com