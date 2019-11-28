Missouri unveils new temporary license plates to fight fraud

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is cracking down on drivers who use fake temporary license plates.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the that new, holographic temporary plates were unveiled by the Revenue Department this month.

The new plates cost the same to make as the paper temporary tags. But the revamped plates are designed to fight fraud. The word “void” will appear if anyone tries to copy them.

The department expects that dealers and license offices will have the new tags by February at the latest.

The state still is struggling to stop drivers from using temporary license plates long past their 30-day expiration date. The Department of Revenue estimates the state is out close to $26 million in unpaid sales taxes for drivers who never got new plates and consequently never paid those taxes.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com