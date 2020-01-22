Missouri man charged with killing man as he walked his dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting a man who was walking his dog when he apparently interrupted a vehicle break-in.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Malcolm Weston is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Ricardo Ortiz.

Ortize was shot in the leg in November and died at a hospital. His wife said he had been walking his dog before the shooting, prosecutors say.

His sport utility vehicle was found parked in the street outside his home with the rear driver's die window shattered. Police said at the time that it wasn't clear whether the suspect was trying to steal the vehicle or items that were inside it.

Weston, who was on probation at the time of the shooting, also faces charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.