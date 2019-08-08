https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Missouri-man-arrested-for-possessing-submachine-14290225.php
Missouri man arrested for possessing submachine gun
CARPIO, N.D. (AP) — Berthold police say they've arrested a Missouri man for possessing a concealed Uzi submachine gun.
Police say the gun was within the man's reach when he was stopped for a traffic violation in Carpio Wednesday. He's jailed on weapons charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police say they also seized drug paraphernalia from his vehicle.
