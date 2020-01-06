Mississippi DA leaves murder case after multiple trials

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi prosecutor says he won't be the one to decide whether to try a man a seventh time in a quadruple murder case.

District Attorney Doug Evans filed a court order Monday, recusing himself in the case of Curtis Flowers. Evans is asking the Mississippi attorney general's office to decide whether to try Flowers again in the death penalty case.

On Dec. 16, Flowers was released from state custody for the first time in 22 years after a judge granted a request for bail.

Flowers was convicted four times in connection with the 1996 killings in Winona: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four killings. Two other trials involving all four deaths ended in mistrials.