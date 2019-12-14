Minnesota man gets 15 years for attacking officers

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A judge sentenced a 32-year-old Minnesota man to 15 years and nine months in prison for using a bow and arrows to attack sheriff's deputies, injuring one.

Authorities arrested Ramey James Olson after a two-hour standoff with sheriff's deputies in Sauk Centre on Sept. 13, 2018. Prosecutors say Olson ended up in the Sauk Centre garage after crashing a stolen car.

Olson was sentenced Thursday.

The St. Cloud Times reported this week that one of the arrows he shot at the three Stearns County Sheriff's deputies struck one of them in his left forearm. Deputies fired their weapons, striking Olson in the shoulder, buttocks and grazing his hand with a bullet.