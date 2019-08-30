Minnesota man charged with crashing van into bus shelter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor has filed charges against an 83-year-old man who crashed his van into a Minneapolis bus shelter and injured five people.

George Reeves Jensen of Champlin is charged with criminal vehicular operation in a July incident that angered black activists who questioned whether the crash was intentional. Jensen is white and the injured men are black.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says evidence didn't support more serious charges.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Jensen pull his van in front of the bus stop and talk to three women. A witness said it appeared Jensen was trying to pay one of the women but none were interested.

The complaint says Jensen sideswiped a Metro Transit bus and then backed into the bus before ramming i the bus shelter.