Milwaukee police shoot, wound suspect

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police have shot and wounded a suspect on the city's north side.

Officers were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a neighborhood where shots were fired. They spotted a man with an object in his hand. Officers chased the man as he fled on foot.

Assistant Chief Michael Brunson says at some point during the pursuit the man, armed with a gun, turned toward officers who commanded him to drop the weapon. Brunson says the man refused and was shot. The 29-year-old suspect is hospitalized in stable condition.

The 31-year-old officer who shot him is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.