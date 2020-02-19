Milwaukee man charged with lighting girlfriend on fire

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is charged with trying to kill his girlfriend by dousing her with gasoline while she slept and lighting her on fire.

Bond for 28-year-old Javante Jefferson was set at $500,000 during a court appearance Tuesday.

The 23-year-old woman suffered life-threatening, third-degree burns to 60% of her body. Jefferson is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and five other felonies.

A criminal complaint says the two had argued hours before the victim was set on fire during the early morning hours of Feb. 24. She ran out of the apartment she shared with Jefferson and rolled in the snow to extinguish the fire.

Her two children, ages 4 and 1 followed their mother outside. Neighbors wrapped them in a coat in subzero weather.

Jefferson's attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.