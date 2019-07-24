Millionaire John McAfee arrested in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Millionaire John McAfee says he has been released from detention in the Dominican Republic along with five others.

The Caribbean island's armed forces and public ministry said earlier Wednesday that McAfee was taken into custody along with U.S. citizens Elizabeth McAfee and Richard Alan Gibson, Robert Whitfield of Germany, Oral Thompson of The Bahamas and Vasner Louis of Haiti. They were suspected of traveling on a yacht carrying high-caliber weapons, ammunition and military-style gear.

McAfee tweeted: "I was well treated. My superiors were friendly and helpful. In spite of the helpful circumstances, we've decided to move on. More later."

McAfee developed early internet security software and has been sought by authorities in the U.S. and Belize in the past.