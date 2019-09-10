Massachusetts judge faces domestic assault charge

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts judge is facing a domestic assault charge after authorities say she grabbed her wife by the hair and pulled her head back during an argument.

Prosecutors say Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison was released on personal recognizance after a court appearance Monday on a charge of assault and battery on a household or family member. The state court system placed her on administrative leave.

Police responded to the couple's home in Hudson at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Frison's wife told police that the 49-year-old Frison grabbed the back of her hair "and with a strong amount of force" ripped her head back.

Frison's lawyer, William Kettlewell, in a statement to The Boston Globe says his client denies the charge and "hopes for a speedy resolution in court."