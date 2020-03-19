Maryland man convicted of torture, extortion gets 45 years

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A man convicted of holding a victim at a Maryland home, torturing him and demanding money in exchange for his release was sentenced to 45 years in prison, prosecutors said.

A Wicomico judge handed down the sentence against Demetries Antonio Fountain, 31, on more than a dozen counts, including false imprisonment, second-degree assault, extortion and reckless endangerment, The Salisbury Daily Times reported Wednesday.

Fountain and several co-defendants were accused of holding the victim against his will for hours at a Salisbury home in February 2019, according to a statement from the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

A jury found Fountain guilty in January. Prosecutors didn't give an update on the co-defendents' cases.