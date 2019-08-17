Man with improvised explosive device gets weekends in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly says a southeastern Nebraska man has been sentenced to probation and weekends in prison for being felon in possession of a gun and for having an improvised explosive device.

Officials say 47-year-old Shawn Huntington, of Beatrice, was sentenced Thursday to six years' probation, 15 consecutive weekends behind bars, and 150 hours of community service. Huntington earlier pleaded guilty to the two counts.

Investigators say that on Nov. 11, 2017, Huntington was arrested for using a gun to hunt Gage County, even though he was prohibited from having a gun. While he was out on bond on that charge, officers investigating another crime served a search warrant at Huntington's home and found an IED in his vehicle. Police say the IED was surrounded with nails.