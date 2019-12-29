Man who testified in 2015 NJ slaying found shot to death

A man who testified in a shooting death several years ago was found shot to death behind a New Jersey hospital, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in Trenton at about 8 p.m. Friday found a man face-down on a walkway between two houses behind St. Francis Medical Center, the Mercer County prosecutor's office said. Michael Barnes, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. authorities said.

In 2015, Barnes testified in shooting death trial in which he was identified as a former gang member with the nickname “Murder Mike." The defense attacked Barnes' credibility, and the defendant in that trial was later acquitted on all counts. Barnes received probation in a separate shooting.

No arrests have been announced in Barnes' death and no suspect descriptions have been released.