Man who killed prison staff says he wanted to escape or die

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — The man found guilty of murder in the deaths of four North Carolina prison workers says he was disappointed when an officer fired at him but missed as he tried to escape after the attacks.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Mikel Brady testified in court Tuesday that he wanted his freedom either by escaping prison or dying.

Brady took the stand in Dare County court for the sentencing phase of his trial. Jurors will decide whether to sentence him to life in prison or the death penalty.

Brady was convicted Monday of four counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing and bludgeoning deaths of two prison guards, a maintenance worker and a sewing plant manager.

The 2017 attack at Pasquotank Correctional Institution was the state's deadliest attempted prison breakout.