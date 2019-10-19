https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Man-walking-on-sidewalk-fatally-shot-from-car-in-14547235.php
Man walking on sidewalk fatally shot from car in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a man was fatally shot as he walked on a city sidewalk.
Police say the shooting happened late Friday. Authorities say the 32-year-old Milwaukee man was walking on the sidewalk when someone shot him from a moving vehicle.
Despite attempts to save his life, the man died at the scene. Authorities are still investigating the shooting.
