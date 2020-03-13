Man testifies about escaping fatal Ohio fire that killed 2

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The sole survivor of an Ohio arson fire testified the man accused of setting the blaze that killed two people had been arguing with one of the victims beforehand.

Thomas Hugley testified Thursday in Akron that he heard a loud noise, looked out the window of the basement where he was living and realized the structure was on fire, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Hugley testified that after escaping through a basement door that he heard Gloria Jean Hart, one of the victims, screaming, “We can't get out!” Hugley said he was unable to grab a ladder in the backyard because it was secured with a chain.

Stanley Ford, 60, faces capital murder charges in the 2016 deaths of Hart, her boyfriend, Lindell Lewis, and seven people, including five children, in an arson fire at another home in Ford's Akron neighborhood in 2017.

Ford has maintained his innocence.

Asked by a defense attorney whether he saw Ford set the fire, Hugley testified that he did not.

Authorities have said another neighbor's surveillance camera recorded Ford going to and from the homes where the fatal fires occurred.