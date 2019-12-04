https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Man-shot-mortally-wounded-at-Anchorage-restaurant-14881394.php
Man shot, mortally wounded at Anchorage restaurant
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say a man was fatally shot at a city restaurant.
The man's name has not been released and no arrest has been made.
Police dispatchers at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a shooting at the Black Angus Inn at 14th Avenue and Gambell Street. Arriving officers found a man shot in the upper body.
The man was rushed to a hospital but declared dead shortly after arriving.
Police say the shooting was isolated and there is no public safety concern.
View Comments