Man shot dead near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.

The Pioneer Press reports police at 10:13 p.m. Saturday received reports of the shooting near the Mississippi River and just southeast of the historic Stone Arch Bridge. Officers found a man outdoors “gravely injured” from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He appeared to be in his 30s.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Police had announced no arrests as of Sunday morning. Police say the shooting marks Minneapolis’ 40th homicide this year.

