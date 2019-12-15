Man shot by Henderson police is ID'd, in critical condition

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a knife-wielding man who was shot and wounded by Henderson police.

Police say 37-year-old John Watson remains hospitalized in critical condition.

They say the shooting occurred Saturday morning when suspect began approaching officers after they arrived in response to the 911 call from a person at a business.

The 911 caller say the man later identified as Watson allegedly threatened to stab someone.

No officers were injured.

The shooting was the third this week involving Henderson police.