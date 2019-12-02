Man sentenced to prison in $80K dating site scheme

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — A man convicted of scamming a Georgia woman he met on a dating site out of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to prison.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police in Tennessee arrested 34-year-old John Martin Hill in May and accused him of courting a Georgia woman on Match.com before stealing nearly $80,000 from her. The paper reports Hill claimed he was a millionaire and the two agreed to marry after a week. The victim then transferred money to Hill for a down payment on their new home.

Gwinnett Cpl. Michele Pihera said after the transaction, Hill disappeared with the money.

A Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office spokesman confirmed Hill pleaded guilty last week to theft and perjury. He was sentenced to seven years in prison plus 13 on probation.