Man sentenced to prison for machine-gun sale to agent

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Prineville man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in selling a machine gun to an undercover agent.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon says Michael Friesen agreed to broker the sale of the gun for John Jordan in 2018.

Court documents say Friesen discussed the price of the weapon with an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives posing as a potential purchaser.

Documents say Friesen confirmed for the agent that he had seen the firearm function as a machine gun. Documents say Jordan met the agent in a Prineville motel room and completed the transaction for $3,000.

Friesen pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to transfer and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Jordan is awaiting trial in the case.