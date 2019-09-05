Man sentenced to prison for defrauding defense department

MARLTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man accused of defrauding the U.S. Department of Defense, illegally sharing sensitive technical information and failing to pay taxes was been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Roger Sobrado, of Marlton, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $8 million in restitution when the 49-year-old appeared in U.S. District Court in Camden on Wednesday.

Federal authorities say Sobrado owned two defense contracting firms where he supplied the Department of Defense with military parts and equipment for fighter jets from 2011 to 2015. The parts Sobrado shipped didn't conform to specifications or were otherwise not exactly as described.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act and tax evasion in October.