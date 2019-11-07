Man sentenced in slip and fall insurance scam

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is not going to prison for orchestrating a slip and fall insurance scam.

Under terms of a plea agreement, a judge on Monday instead sentenced 58-year-old Alexander Goldinsky to probation, community service and ordered him to pay $563.48 in restitution to an insurance company.

Goldinsky had pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.

Middlesex County prosecutors say Goldinsky was an independent contractor working at a company in Woodbridge in 2018 when he threw ice on the floor in the cafeteria and laid down until he was discovered. He sought medical treatment claiming he had a head injury.

His prosecution was part of the state attorney general's statewide insurance fraud crackdown.