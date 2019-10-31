Man's remains found; homicide investigation underway

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation into the death of a 20-year-old man who had been missing before his remains were found in a remote area northwest of Reno.

The Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Kenton Wilson's remains were found Oct. 25 in the area of the Moon Rocks recreation area.

His car was found in the vicinity five days earlier. It had been heavily damaged by fire.

The county Regional Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday identified the remains but hasn't' yet determined cause of death.

The Sheriff's Office said it is asking the public for any information that may help to identify and locate a suspect or suspects.