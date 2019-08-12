Black man's family wants review of Colorado police shooting

DENVER (AP) — The family of a young black man fatally shot by Colorado police is calling for an independent special prosecutor to investigate his death.

Surveillance video obtained last week by The Gazette showed 19-year-old De'Von Bailey running from two officers before falling to the ground. Colorado Springs police have said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun but they have not elaborated, citing a pending sheriff's office investigation.

Attorneys for Bailey's family say they also will demand release of all body camera footage at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Rev. Promise Lee, a pastor working with Bailey's family, said Monday that Bailey's body has been released to the family. Lee said he observed gunshot wounds on Bailey's body at a funeral home.