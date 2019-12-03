Man pleads to accessory charge in killing of police officer

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to helping another man who is charged in the shooting death of a Mississippi police officer.

News outlets report that 18-year-old Andre Anderson Sullivan of Gulfport waived a grand jury investigation and pleaded guilty Monday to accessory after the fact to capital murder in the May 5 death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen.

Sullivan was one of four people accused of helping Darian Atkinson hide from authorities after McKeithen was killed outside a Biloxi police station.

Atkinson was indicted last month on a capital murder charge. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Sullivan told a judge Monday that he gave Atkinson a change of clothes, knowing Atkinson was being sought.

Sullivan is to be sentenced after the charge against Atkinson is resolved.